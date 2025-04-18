NEW CYBER LAWS WILL SAFEGUARD ZAMBIA’S DIGITAL FUTURE, NOT RESTRICT FREEDOMS – SIMUUWE



Key Takeaways from Mr. Mark Simuuwe’s Address on Cyber Laws.



1. Section 22 of the Cyber Security Act: This section prohibits unlawful intrusion or procurement of private information, aiming to protect citizens from cybercrimes.



2. Scammers Exploiting Zambia’s Cyber Space: Many Zambians have fallen victim to scammers, often receiving calls from foreign numbers. This highlights the need for stronger cyber laws to protect citizens.



3. Learning from Other Countries: Nations like the USA, China, and South Africa have robust cyber laws that regulate online activities, ensuring privacy and security for their citizens.



4. Facebook’s Compliance with Cyber Laws: Platforms like Facebook adhere to strict cyber laws in countries like the USA, which prevent misuse of images, violent content, and unauthorized use of intellectual property.



5. Zambia’s Vulnerability: The lack of advanced cyber laws and equipment in Zambia has made it difficult to trace and combat cybercrimes effectively.



6. Global Examples of Cyber Laws: Countries like Australia, Tanzania, and Kenya have implemented laws to address cybercrimes, including restrictions on social media use for minors.



7. Call for Action: Mr. Simuuwe emphasized the need for Zambia to adopt and enforce cyber laws to protect its citizens and secure its digital space.



8. Protecting Citizens’ Privacy and Finances: Strengthening cyber laws will safeguard Zambians’ personal information and financial assets from cybercriminals.



9. Equipping Authorities: There is a need to provide agencies like ZICTA with the necessary tools and legal framework to combat cybercrimes effectively.



10. Unity Against Cyber Threats: Citizens are urged to support the government’s efforts in implementing cyber laws to ensure a safer digital environment for everyone.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM