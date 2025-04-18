NEW CYBER LAWS WILL SAFEGUARD ZAMBIA’S DIGITAL FUTURE, NOT RESTRICT FREEDOMS – SIMUUWE
Key Takeaways from Mr. Mark Simuuwe’s Address on Cyber Laws.
1. Section 22 of the Cyber Security Act: This section prohibits unlawful intrusion or procurement of private information, aiming to protect citizens from cybercrimes.
2. Scammers Exploiting Zambia’s Cyber Space: Many Zambians have fallen victim to scammers, often receiving calls from foreign numbers. This highlights the need for stronger cyber laws to protect citizens.
3. Learning from Other Countries: Nations like the USA, China, and South Africa have robust cyber laws that regulate online activities, ensuring privacy and security for their citizens.
4. Facebook’s Compliance with Cyber Laws: Platforms like Facebook adhere to strict cyber laws in countries like the USA, which prevent misuse of images, violent content, and unauthorized use of intellectual property.
5. Zambia’s Vulnerability: The lack of advanced cyber laws and equipment in Zambia has made it difficult to trace and combat cybercrimes effectively.
6. Global Examples of Cyber Laws: Countries like Australia, Tanzania, and Kenya have implemented laws to address cybercrimes, including restrictions on social media use for minors.
7. Call for Action: Mr. Simuuwe emphasized the need for Zambia to adopt and enforce cyber laws to protect its citizens and secure its digital space.
8. Protecting Citizens’ Privacy and Finances: Strengthening cyber laws will safeguard Zambians’ personal information and financial assets from cybercriminals.
9. Equipping Authorities: There is a need to provide agencies like ZICTA with the necessary tools and legal framework to combat cybercrimes effectively.
10. Unity Against Cyber Threats: Citizens are urged to support the government’s efforts in implementing cyber laws to ensure a safer digital environment for everyone.
These laws are targeting opposition and non stronghold citizens. We are now on par with North Korea and Iran.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cj451xd0ezwo
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote for change in 2026.
Only the offenders or criminals are worried. If you are a law abiding citizen, you cannot get worried even if the country builds more correctional facilities (prisons) because you know that as long as you remain law abiding, you won’t see the inside of any of them. Those who are complaining have seen that the law has caught up with them.