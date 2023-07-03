NEW DAWN ACHIEVEMENTS SO FAR

1.Meal Allowances✅

2.Defence Recruitment✅

3.Bursaries broadened ✅

4.CDF implementation✅

5.Debt Restructuring✅

6.Extended Student Loans✅

7.Curbing Of Caderism✅

8.Teacher Recruitment✅

9.Christain Values Upheld✅

10.Media Freedom✅

11.Dollar-Kwacha Appreciation✅

12.Enhanced International Relations✅

13.Investor Confidence Boosted✅

14. FISP Delivery in progress for 2023/2024 farming season✅

15.Social Cash Transfer ✅

16.Salary Increment First Phase done✅

17.Fight Against Corruption Enhanced✅

18.Asset Recovery (51 houses) on Course✅

19.Free education✅

20.CDF grants to cooperatives done and still ongoing✅

21.Economy stability 85%✅

22.NAPSA Partial withdraw done✅

23.Awarding of local companies constructs improved✅

24.Constituency Projects in progress across the country✅

25.COMESA summit successful✅

26.Council revenue Enhanced✅

27.School grants✅

28.Civil servants upgrade in progress✅

29.ZNBC professionalism Enhanced✅

30.Separation of powers Enhanced✅

Bally Wakulekafye