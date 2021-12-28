NEW DAWN ADMINISTRATION SHOULD COME CLEAN ON DEBT SWAP – CHINSALI MP

THE continued dillydallying by the new dawn government over the debt swap is a clear sign that it does not want to implement the programme but just failing to come clean with civil servants, Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa has said.

Mr Mukosa said the new dawn government must state its position over the debt swap instead of keeping civil servants in suspense.

He wondered why negotiations over a simple programme should take forever to be concluded.

Mr Mukosa said in an interview that it was now clear that the new government did not want the debt swap but just failing to come out openly over the matter.

He urged the new dawn administrationt to be bold and state its position on the debt swap rather than dillydallying over the matter.

Mr Mukosa said the tendency by the new government to do away with all policies initiated by the previous administration was in bad taste.

He said it was not possible that all policies initiated by the PF when it was in government could be bad.

“UPND government should tell the nation why it is dillydallying over the issue of the debt swap. There is no way it could take this long to reach some conclusion on the debt swap. It’s a clear sign that UPND does not want the debt swap but failing to announce because that will annoy civil servants,” he said.

Mr Mukosa said since President Hakainde Hichilema announced that he would make tough decisions despite making him unpopular, the new government should be bold enough to come clean on the debt swap.

By Nation Reporter