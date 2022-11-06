NEW DAWN ADMINISTRATION TO INSTALL FREE WI-FI IN PUBLIC PLACES

By Prudence Siabana

The government says it is working with partners including the Zambia Research and Education Network-ZAMREN, on its plans to have free internet hotspots at various public places in Lusaka and Kitwe, to be implemented on a pilot basis soon.

Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati says this will entail the installation of internet hotspots at East Park Mall, Intercity Bus Terminus, Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, and Mukuba Mall in Kitwe, to provide free services of Wi-Fi, particularly targeting students and travelers depending on consumption.

Mr. Mutati says the government intends to increase the number of free internet hotspots in public places soon, in partnership with the private sector players towards implementation of the smart cities agenda.

He hints that once talks with Starlink are concluded, the government intends to deploy more free internet hotspots in public places to increase internet connectivity among the Zambian people.

PHOENIX NEWS