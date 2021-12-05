NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT GOES INTO AN INTROSPECTION OVER FOREST 27, “MAZEMBE” IS NOWHERE

5th December 2021

By: Virginia Chilongo

Minister of Lands and Environmental Protection Elijah Muchima says government is still waiting for an extensive technical report before any action is taken on the controversial forest number 27 land.

Muchima says government can not just take action without fully understanding the situation and the procedure hence citizens must exercise patience.

He says handling the case of forest 27 is a delicate matter as there are some innocent people involved, therefore a thorough and diligent work needs to be taken into consideration first.

Mr. Muchima emphasized that the matter is being handled with the fairness required as it is a subject of concern to everyone well-meaning Zambia but calls on members of the Public to be patient.

Former Republican President, Edgar Lungu some years back signed Statutory Instrument-SI number 62 of 2017 degazetting of the Forest number 27.

The forest is a recharge area for Chalimbana and Chingwe rivers and has been a source of environmental concern.

