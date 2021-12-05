NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT GOES INTO AN INTROSPECTION OVER FOREST 27, “MAZEMBE” IS NOWHERE
5th December 2021
By: Virginia Chilongo
Minister of Lands and Environmental Protection Elijah Muchima says government is still waiting for an extensive technical report before any action is taken on the controversial forest number 27 land.
Muchima says government can not just take action without fully understanding the situation and the procedure hence citizens must exercise patience.
He says handling the case of forest 27 is a delicate matter as there are some innocent people involved, therefore a thorough and diligent work needs to be taken into consideration first.
Mr. Muchima emphasized that the matter is being handled with the fairness required as it is a subject of concern to everyone well-meaning Zambia but calls on members of the Public to be patient.
Former Republican President, Edgar Lungu some years back signed Statutory Instrument-SI number 62 of 2017 degazetting of the Forest number 27.
The forest is a recharge area for Chalimbana and Chingwe rivers and has been a source of environmental concern.
Twalachipasa nombaline. Ingonge, kapata, nabashala. Start looking fir a place to go. Chapwa.
The language is now changing. There are now innocent people involved in all the illegal allocation of the land in forest 27.
UPND stop this nonsense.
Promises promises promises.
This will send a message to even those in the current government that corruption and abuse of office is ok.
Mr. Zero must be laughing his head off.
Anyway, Zambians will have another chance in 4.7 years to elect someone that can fight theft and corruption.