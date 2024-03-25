NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT HAS RAISED STANDARD-DR KALENGA

March 25,2024

The United Party for National Development (UPND) Luapula Province Youth Information and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Jackson Kalenga, says the UPND government has outshined all of its preceding governments in terms of service delivery to the people of Zambia.

Speaking this morning when he featured on Prime TV’s Matters Arising show, Luapula IPS said the policy direction taken by the current government will make Zambia a better place to live.

He said that all the policies aligned with the UPND government are aimed at creating sustainable development for the country.

While commenting on Mopani,Dr. Mulenga believes that the reopening of Mopani will not only stabilize the county’s economy but also uplift families and communities close to mining areas.

“The reopening of Mopani signifies UPND’s commitment to work for the people that put it in power,” he said.

Dr. Kalenga has refuted claims by the opposition insinuating that President Hakainde Hichilema sold the mine to foreign investors, saying they should understand the difference between a partnership and the sale of a property.

“Oppositions are just puppets of their own imagination because their reasoning is out of this world; instead of appreciating the efforts of this government, they are busy uttering bitterness,” said Dr. Kalenga.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kalenga commended the swift utilization of the Constituency Development Fund CDF in Luapula Province.

He charged that the decentralization policy has produced tangible results that have given different communities development it deserves.

Luapula IPS charged that a lot of people have so far benefited from CDF through the construction of schools, hospitals , skills training grants, and loans.

Dr. Kalenga has also commended the government for the introduction of free education.

He charged that Zambia is destined for greatness by the UPND government.

“I would like to advise Zambian people to believe and trust in the UPND government,” he said.

