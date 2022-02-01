NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT RELEASES K9.8 MILLION FOR YOUTHS WHO WERE ON INTERNSHIP AND APPRENTICESHIPS PROGRAMS

….As the Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Hon. Elvis Nkandu writes;…

Good morning fellow citizens, Today, our treasury has released K 9.8 million to clear all the stipend owed to our youths who were on internship and apprenticeships programs, by the previous administration.

As you are all aware, during a media briefing at our office last week we assured the nation and youths in particular that this issue was receiving urgent attention.

And today, we are delighted to announce that we have received funds and as the Ministry, we are making frantic efforts to ensure the payment of funds to our youths commences this week.

Let let me commend our youths for their diligent service rendered to the Nation under difficult circumstances and patience in the New dawn administration in addressing this issue.

Let me also take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Republican President of Zambia His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema through the Ministry of Finance for urgently responding to this matter and other matters concerning our youths across the country.

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts