NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT STRENGTHENS LOCAL AUTHORITIES WITH 130 NEW INDUCTIONS



April 18, 2025



CHONGWE – The New Dawn Government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has strengthened local authorities by inducting 130 newly recruited council workers at Chalimbana Local Government Training Institute in Chongwe District.



This milestone reflects the government’s commitment to empowering youth through employment, addressing unemployment, and fostering community development, as well as a continued effort to bolster local governance.



Speaking at the induction ceremony yesterday, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s Permanent Secretary for Administration, Dr. Gabriel Pollen, who was the guest of honor, emphasized the pivotal role of local authorities in driving national development.



“Local government is the engine for development. We need vibrant and proactive officers who are committed to service delivery at the community level,” he stated.



Dr. Pollen further highlighted the importance of professionalism, noting that the government is prioritizing capacity-building initiatives to equip officers with the necessary skills to serve effectively.



“This induction is not just about placement; it is about ensuring that our new recruits understand the operational dynamics of local governance, fostering sustainable development,” he added.



Decentralization by devolution remains a cornerstone of the New Dawn Government’s governance strategy. Dr. Pollen reiterated the administration’s dedication to empowering local governments with resources and training, providing the tools needed to drive community projects and deliver essential services.



Meanwhile, Mr. Brian Ndumba, who serves as the Vice Secretary of the Local Government Commission, urged recruits to uphold integrity and professionalism.



“You are all appointees of the President, and that is an honor. Value your roles by demonstrating diligence, accountability, and commitment to the people you serve,” he advised.



He also cautioned against unethical practices such as corruption, tardiness, and improper dress code, reminding recruits that their conduct directly impacts public confidence in local government operations.



The recruits were reminded of their transformative potential in shaping communities and uplifting lives, embodying the New Dawn Government’s vision for a brighter, decentralized future.



