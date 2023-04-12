NEW DAWN GOV’T CHALLENGED TO SET UP INQUIRY INTO MISMANAGEMENT OF MAIZE

THE Patriotic Front (PF) have challenged President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government to set up an inquiry into the mismanagement of maize which has caused what they term as ‘an artificial shortage of mealie meal’.

But in a statement posted on his Facebook page yesterday, President Hichilema said an emergency response has been activated to address the shortage of mealie meal in some regions.

Speaking during a press conference, PF acting president Given Lubinda accused UPND of mismanaging maize, which the former ruling party left.

He also accused UPND of being behind the smuggling of maize and mealie meal, thereby creating a shortage in some parts of the country.

Mr Lubinda implored President Hichilema to set up an inquiry into the matter.

“The UPND have continued to export mealie meal which has created a shortage for the country. Small scale farmers are being accused of being smugglers, but the real smugglers are the New Dawn Government which through recklessness have created a manmade crisis. I implore President Hichilema if he indeed he has no hand in mismanagement of maize to set up an inquiry to know who made decisions,” he said.

But in a Facebook post last night, President Hichilema said in response to the mealie meal shortage affecting certain regions of the country, his administration convened multiple consultative meetings with both government and private sector officials at a high level.

“We acknowledge the seriousness of the current situation, particularly with the shortage of the commodity in some neighboring countries.

An emergency response has been activated to address this specific situation,” he said.

The President said once the measures are implemented, the situation will improve.

“We will closely monitor developments on the ground. It is our appeal to the citizens to uphold the interventions implemented by the government and maintain lawful and orderly conduct,” President Hichilema.