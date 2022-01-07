NEW DAWN GOVT HAS NOT PRESENTED ANY TANGIBLE SOLUTIONS TO ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC CHALLENGES

By Michael Kaluba

The opposition Leadership Movement says there are still no tangible solutions to Zambia’s economic challenges presented by the new dawn government so far as the country continues on path of consumption as opposed to enhancing production.

Leadership Movement President Dr. Richard Silumbe says it is retrogressive for government to embark on previously failed economic recovery plans such as banking on donor aid and getting an International Monetary Fund-IMF loan instead of making a national call to production.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Silumbe argues that a few individuals in government cannot claim to be fixing the economy when around 90 percent of the population remains unemployed and unproductive.

He argues that Zambia’s economic recovery lies in activating the youth resource, call to production and enhancing self sustaining activities like manufacturing and creation of industries for production based jobs as opposed to consumption as has been done by the new dawn government.

Dr. Silumbe adds that while it is true that the Patriotic Front-PF mismanaged the economy previously leading to high expectations of the UPND government from Zambians, there will be very little economic development due to a lack of a self sustaining approach opting instead to beg for funding from outside.

