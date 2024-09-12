Hon Charles Lubasi Milupi writes…



NEW DAWN GOVT TO CONSTRUCT A RAILWAY LINE FROM LIVINGSTONE TO SESHEKE’S KATIMA MULILO BORDER POST IN WESTERN PROVINCE



We have just concluded another Joint Ministerial Committee Meeting on the full operationalisation of the Kazungula Bridge Authority (KBA) in Ndola on the Copperbelt, where tremendous progress was made between us and our counterparts from Botswana.



We heard from my Botswana counterpart, Hon. Eric Molale, MP, the Minister of Transport and Public Works, that the construction of the Mosetse-Kazungula-Livingstone Railway is taking shape on the other side of the Kazungula Bridge.



The Mosetse–Kazungula–Livingstone Railway is a prospected 430 kilometres cape gauge international railway connecting the Botswana railway network at Mosetse, Botswana with the Zambian railway network at Livingstone, Zambia over the new Kazungula Bridge on the Zambezi River.



The railway line will offer a direct railway transport route of goods and people between the two countries, as well between Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia to the port of Durban in South Africa, being an alternative to the existing route through Zimbabwe.



The completion of the combined railway and road bridge over the Zambezi and the new railway link is supposed to allow for swifter transport of goods and people in the Southern African region.



On our part as the New Dawn administration, we announced our advanced plans to extend the Mosetse-Kazungula-Livingstone to Katima Mulilo Border Post in Sesheke district of the Western Province.



We also announced the discussions we have had with our Namibian counterparts to also construct a rail line to Katima Mulilo Border so that we can have rail connectivity from Zambia all the way to Walvis Bay in Namibia.



This is being done on the understanding that for Africa and the SADC region to fully integrate, there is need for the development of such critical infrastructure.🇿🇲🇧🇼