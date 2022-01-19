NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT TURN MISSIONS ABROAD INTO BUSINESS GATEWAYS FOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

President Hakainde Hichilema and New Dawn Government must turn missions abroad into business gateways for investors who want to do business in Zambia.

The President and New Dawn Government should take advantage of the notable investor confidence we are now seeing in the country after the fall of the Lungu and the PF regime.

We must make Zambian embassies, business magnets for the country so that we help our chief sales man who is the president in attracting more investors.

It is important that all missions abroad must be given investment targets so that they can achieve the performance goals set in attracting investments to Zambia.

The investment climate under the Patriotic Front led government had not been favourable due to poor economic policies that failed to realign Missions abroad.

Am aware that Foreign Direct investment (FDI) to Africa declined by 16% in 2020 to $40 billion due to the pandemic but that should not stop our country from tapping into the much needed investment .We can only do this if those that are sent abroad (DIPLOMATS) understand the benefits of economic diplomacy of a country like Zambia to the rest of the world.

President Hakainde Hichilema that already sent the trend with his important foreign trips .Already £1 billion pounds of investment coming to Zambia due to such trips.

More investment opportunities coming to Zambia as President Hakainde Hichilema taps into business opportunities from Dubai.

Aka Sumbwa

UPND media nationwide network