NEW DAWN GOVT`S DECLARATION TO GOVERN USING RULE OF LAW QUESTIONED

Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza has questioned the new dawn government`s sincerity in its agenda to govern the country using the rule of law.

Mr. Mwanza wonders why all the on-going investigations by law enforcement agencies are only targeting opposition patriotic front members when some members of the ruling party might have also committed crimes before the 2021 general elections.

In an interview, Mr. Mwanza says this raises questions among stakeholders as to whether these investigations have no political hand in them and not meant to pursue those in opposition.

He is therefore hopeful that the UPND Alliance government will ensure that everyone is subjected to the same fate of the rule of law going forward regardless of their political affiliation.

Efforts to get a comment from Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda failed as her phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS