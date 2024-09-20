NEW DAWN SORTS OUT POWER ISSUES AT BUSEKO MARKET



…as Zesco delivers and installs a 750Kv automatic Genset at the market.



Government through the power utility company, Zesco has installed a 750KV Genset at Zambia’s biggest Timber Market, Buseko. The Genset will be the first ever to be installed at the market since Independence.



The move by Zesco is to cushion the power deficit that has hit the country due to low water levels in Kariba dam that was caused by the poor rainfall the previous year.



And speaking after installation of the Genset, Market representative, Kennedy Seleyi thanked the government for the response. Mr Seleyi, says the installation of the Genset was something that the marketeers needed like yesterday!



“We want to thank the new dawn government for this response and the installation of this Genset is what the marketeers needed like yesterday”, said Mr Seleyi.



Buseko Market becomes the latest market to be installed with a Genset in Lusaka District. Government has embarked on robust power cushioning strategies.



Credit. UPND Zambia