NEW DAWNOMICS: Giving Tax Breaks And Going For An IMF Deal Does Not Add Up

Socialist Party president Dr. Fred M’membe says Zambians are paying heavily for the economics of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Dr. M’membe writes ….

We have closely looked at the UPND election manifesto and there’s nowhere where they promised tax breaks to mining corporations. And as far as we know there has been no open requests from mining corporations for tax breaks. So, where are these tax breaks coming from and what is their purpose?

This government has given away billions of dollars in mining tax breaks and after that they have gone to the IMF to try and borrow money with very onerous conditionalities – conditionalities which will place more austerity measures on the Zambian people.

Why did they do this? Is this out of ignorance? No. They have sold out to transnational mining corporations. They are puppets of transnational mining corporations like Anglo and its foundation – the Brenthurst Foundation.

Zambians are being made to pay very highly for transport, medicines and food as a result of highly increased fuel prices.But while they are paying these very high prices, your government has gone on to give tax breaks to transnational mining corporations. They have given away money the nation desperately needs to mining corporations that were paying very little or no taxes.

Surely, we need to oppose and challenge these tax breaks and force them to reserve them. Why are our members of parliament not pushing to reverse the approval of the budget with tax breaks?

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party Zambia