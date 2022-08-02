NEW DAWNOMICS: Kwacha Continues To Gain
As the kwacha continues to gain against major convertible currencies, the UPND New Dawn administration sees this as a sign of better things to come.
Under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration the kwacha is now at K15.8 per dollar from K22.9 under Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
No wonder the usual critics are now quiet; they dont even know what to say now. The more they criticise the better the economy peforms.
These Half baked economists and politicians can’t match the deadly combination of HH and Situmbeko spearheading the economic recovery plan.
Hope that big mouthed fella with a big ego called Simumba now knows that Bally means business and by the end of year, our country will be different compared to the same time last year.