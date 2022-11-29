NEW ECZ COMMISSIONER MC’DONALD CHIPENZI LEAVES ALL WHATSAPP GROUPS writes….

This serves to inform you that today, the 29 of November, 2022, I have exercised my freedom of association and DISSOCIATION by leaving a number of Whatsapp groups.

For those group members, let us engage at GEARS Initiative or on the streets as we bump into each other.

It was amazing unity and has been a great time association with you esp that in some groups, we have been together for the past 6 years or so transcending major elections and events.

I enjoyed and experienced the power of association, assembly and expression in those blogs.

It was incredible and electrical in nature.

To God be the Glory

I submit

Mcdonald Chipenzi