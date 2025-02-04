New Eddie Murphy Documentary Set To Premiere On Netflix 

Netflix has announced that Eddie, a new documentary on actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is set to premiere on its service platform in 2025.

The documentary announcement was one of many made as part of Netflix’s promotional event, which intends to let their service users be aware of what’s next on Netflix.

The network also unveiled a first-look photo from the documentary.

In the documentary, Eddie Murphy looks back on his extraordinary journey and looks ahead at what’s still to come for the first time.

The film chronicles his meteoric rise from his teen comic phenom to his Saturday Night Live breakout to becoming a stand-up supernova and a box office titan.

Simply put, it’s a way to illuminate the evolution of Eddie Murphy. The trails he blazed and records he broke on his way from Brooklyn upstart to Hollywood icon.

In the documentary, the Oscar-nominated actor opens up his home and dives deep into his eclectic and amazing five-decade career.

In his own words, he talks about entertaining three generations of fans with a filmography that spans comedy, action, drama, animation, musicals, and family fare.

Eddie will also feature Friends co-stars, directors, and fellow comics who share insight into Murphy’s singular life and career and the influence that it has had with breakthrough stand-up films like Raw, ’80s megahits Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and Trading Places through his ’90s classics like The Nutty Professor, the Shrek franchise in the 2000s, and his Oscar-nominated performance in Dreamgirls.

Eddie is directed by Angus Wall, a two-time Oscar-winning editor known for his work like The Social Network.

The documentary is going to be produced by John Davis, John Fox, Charisse Hewitt, Terry Leonard, and Kent Kubena.

It seems Eddie Murphy is a busy man with his most recent reprising of his popular role as Donkey in the upcoming Shrek 5 movie.