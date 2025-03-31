NEW FAMILY OF THE ZAMBIAN CURRENCY LAUNCHED



Today, Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon. Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP delivered a speech at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.





Here are the highlights:



✅Zambia has unveiled new banknotes and coins today, a symbol of unity, strength and enduring spirit of the people of Zambia.





✅A statutory Instrument has been issued as a country prepares for the transition to the new family of Zambian currency which sets forth a twelve-month exchange period beginning today, 31st March 2025.





✅During this period, both old and new banknotes will circulate side-by- side as legal tender.



✅However, after 31st march 2026, the old banknotes will no longer be accepted as legal tender.





✅The existing coins in the denomination of k1, 50n, 10n, and 5n, on the other hand, will remain legal tender even after 31st march, 2026 deadline.





✅Implored Bank of Zambia and all stakeholders involved in the process to effectively sensitize the public and to pay special attention to warning against fraudsters who may wish to prey on uninformed members of the public as the currency is exchanged.





✅Further implored financial service providers including mobile money operators to continue being vigilant.