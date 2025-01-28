NEW HEALTH WORKER RECRUITS WITH CRǏMǏNAL RECORD WILL FACE INSTANT DISMISSAL – ZAMBIA  POLICE

NEW HEALTH WORKER RECRUITS WITH CRǏMǏNAL RECORD WILL FACE INSTANT DISMISSAL – ZAMBIA



By Beatrice Chabaya



The Zambia Police Service has warned that new recruits to the health sector with crǐmĩnal records will face automatic revocation of their appointments if they attempt to report for duty without disclosing their past.





In a statement issued to the press today, Zambia police public relations officer Rae Hamoonga urged all newly employed health workers to submit their fingerprint forms at their respective Provincial Health Headquarters, which will then be forwarded to Police Headquarters for a crĩmǐnal record search.





He said the process, which costs K200, is mandatory for all new recruits, and the police service has encouraged the public to use the online portal or the bank for payments.





Mr Hamoonga also said that individual submissions of fingerprint forms at Police Headquarters will not be entertained, and designated officers will process the forms submitted through Provincial Health Headquarters.





The police service has assured new recruits that the processing of fingerprints will not delay their start date, but emphasized that it is crucial for all new employees to adhere to this directive to ensure a smooth and efficient process.



