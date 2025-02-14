NEW HERITAGE PARTY COMMEMORATES WORLD RADIO DAY 2025



February 13, 2025



As we celebrate World Radio Day, the New Heritage Party recognizes the critical role radio plays in shaping public discourse and promoting sustainable development.



Climate change is a harsh reality in Zambia, exacerbated by poor governance and lack of visionary leadership. The current administration’s failure to address the energy crisis, promote sustainable agriculture, and support climate resilience has left our nation vulnerable.



As a party, we commit to prioritizing environmental conservation, investing in renewable energy, and promoting climate-smart agriculture. We will hold the government accountable for its climate actions and ensure that the voices of marginalized communities are amplified.



We urge all radio stations in Zambia to use their platforms to promote climate awareness, educate citizens on sustainable practices, and foster critical discussions on environmental governance.



Let us harness the power of radio to inspire climate action, promote sustainable development, and demand accountability from our leaders.



Issued by:

Aggephrey Brill

New Heritage Party

Chief Spokesperson