NEW HERITAGE PARTY (NHP) TO HOLD MASS RALLY IN MANDEVU, LUSAKA.

14th May, 2024

The New Heritage Party (NHP) has notified the Zambia Police of it’s intention to hold a mass rally in Mandevu at Chipata Grounds on Saturday, 1st June, 2024 from 10:00hrs to 18:00hrs in Lusaka.

Topics to be discussed at the rally will include;

1. Opposition alternatives to the high cost of living and doing business



2. Solutions to the hunger situation in the Country

3. Youth led job creation

4. Mopani copper mines sale



5. Return of Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) back to Vedanta

6. Local led industrialisation of the Zambian economy



7. Sidelining and demotion of civil servants based on tribe



8. Deteriorating governance of our Country under the UPND among others.

All peace loving and progressive Zambians are encouraged to attend.

Chishala Kateka

President

NHP