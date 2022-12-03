NEW HERITAGE PARTY STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF TUTWA NGULUBE.

3rd December 2022

The New Heritage Party (NHP) is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of former Patriotic Front (PF) Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube who died this morning after suffering a suspected heart attack.

As an opposition that cherishes democracy and its tenets, we valued Mr Ngulube’s contribution to the upholding of democracy in this country and his passing has left a void in Zambian politics.

We also value his unmatched devotion to duty since he deepened the bedrock of opposition in the ever growing disconnect between the ruling party and the opposition in the country.

As a party in this moment of sorrow, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, the PF and the people of Zambia who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication.

Words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss of this dedicated son of the soil who played a major role in shaping the interests of the country … a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.

As a party we noted that both as a legal or political figure, Ngulube was much more than a politician but a human rights campaigner, a democrat and a man who respected the rule of law.

Needless to say he was a steadying presence in the volatile political landscape in Zambia as he conducted his politics fearlessly and with unwavering commitment to duty.

We send our deepest condolences to his family, who are not only mourning a lawyer and politician, but their father, husband and family member. His legacy will loom large on the pages of Zambian history, and in the story of democracy in Southern Africa.

Chishala Kateka

New Heritage Party President.