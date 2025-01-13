NEW LAND ACT IN THE WORKS TO RESOLVE TITLE DEED ISSUES



January 13, 2025



The government has started to review the land policy in a bid to come up with a new Land Act.





Land and Natural Resources Minister, Sylvia Masebo, says the government wants to address issues of title deeds that have been given wrongly in reserved areas.



Ms. Masebo was speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview last night.





Ms. Masebo also said the government is engaging traditional leaders on making land available to local authorities for development.





She has since cautioned members of the public to be careful with selling land to foreigners.