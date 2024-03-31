NEW LOAD-SHEDDING SCHEDULE FOR LUSAKA TAKES EFFECT TOMORROW

By Peter Zunda jr.

ZESCO Limited is expected to implement a new load-shedding schedule for residential areas in Lusaka following concerns from stakeholders over the staggered 8-hour daily load-shedding program.

Company Spokesperson, Matongo Maumbi says the load-shedding program, implemented on March 11, 2024, is a necessary measure to address the national power deficit caused by low generation capacity.

He adds that the staggering residential outages aim to minimize disruptions while ensuring grid stability and that the new schedule is expected to be implemented on 1st April, 2024.

He has further revealed that each area will experience two power outages of four hours each, which will be spread throughout the day.