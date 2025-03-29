New Local Govt Minister has  broken  the law – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Breaking the law and; the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy



An oath of office is a formal pledge taken by individuals entering a public office, affirming their commitment to uphold the Constitution and faithfully perform their duties.





In contrast, an Oath of Secrecy obligates individuals to protect confidential information, ensuring that secrets are not revealed without proper authorization.





Sinazongwe Member of Parliament, Gift Simuunza Sialubalo, is seen being received by former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo at the Ministry Headquarters in Longacres area.





President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday, appointed Sialubalo as the new Minister but has not been sworn-in yet and has not taken oath of secrecy.





How can he be handed over confidential and secret documents of the office?



Anyway, under this government, It has become normal for persons who have never taken these oaths to even sit in Cabinet Meetings and attend national defence committee meetings!