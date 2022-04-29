NEW-LOOK CHOMA POLICE STATION DONE BY BUSINESS MORGUL JAMES NDAMBO

The new-look, Choma Police Station refurbished by Choma born South Africa Business Morgul James Ndambo.

The Internationally renowned Business Morgue was in the country and handed over the Police station this week and also pledged Seven Armoured Landcruiser vehicles and Two Marcopolo buses.

Ndambo who is also Africa Union Holdings Chairman has also promised to offer Scholarships to Police Officers wishing to study.

He makes the donation under his charity organization he founded years back called My Home Town.