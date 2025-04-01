NEW MINISTER NOT INSPIRING BECAUSE OF HIS DRESSING – TAYALI

He writes:

WARDROBE CHALLENGE ON THE NEW MINISTER

I can see this is a new suit but the challenge is when you have 5 sizes in one body.

The hight, is supposed to be 52, waist is size 42, stomach is 62, shoulders are 38 and hands 36, so it’s difficult to get a suit that can fit properly.

My brotherly advice is to go for tailored suits otherwise people might down if you can perform.

I recommend that shop at East Park or that lady in Rhodes Park

Your dressing can inspire confidence or disapproval. Just saying路

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!