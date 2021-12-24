MUFUMBWE DC ALSO FIRED

Youthful Patrick Kalelemba who was recently appointed as Mufumbwe District Commissioner has been fired by republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilama through North Western Province Permanent Secretary Col. Wishikoti Katambi.

In a letter dated 20th December 2021 Col. Katambi informed Mr. Patrick Kalelemba that the Civil Service Commission acting in the name and on behalf of the President had terminated his contract as District Commissioner for Mufumbwe District without furnishing him with any reasons.

But sources close to the happenings have disclosed to Northwestern Newsline that a named parliamentarian managed to convince d the provincial administration to have him fired as he was not his preferred candidate for the position and hence accused him of having been involved in some business deals with some PF officials an accusation denied by Kalelemba.

Patrick Kalelemba who was a teacher at a named school in Mufumbwe until his appointment as Mufumbwe District Commissioners.

It remains to be seen how the New Dawn Government will deal with situation whether to fire him permanently or allow him to go back to his former position as a teacher.