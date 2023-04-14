NEW POLICE IG, DEPUTY IG AND EIGHT PERMANENT SECRETARIES SWORN IN

President HH writes…

Fellow citizens.

Today at State House, we swore in public servants into various positions.

Among them are 8 permanent secretaries of various ministries and also Mr Graphel Musamba as the new Inspector General of Police and Ms Alita Mbahwe as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration).

Our newly appointed officials are here to serve the people of Zambia and uphold the rule of law without discrimination while embracing gender equality and our God-given diversity.

We implore the officials to work as a team to unlock internal rigidities and put an end to violence and corruption. We will not stand by and watch our nation return to lawlessness and violence.

We wish the officials the very best as they restore professionalism to public office and find mechanisms for inclusivity in access to opportunities.

As we always say, it is time for work, work, and more work.

Tiyeni tubombele abena Zambia.

May God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.

May be an image of 6 people