New Poll Shows Trump Leading Kamala Harris By 1%

New Poll Shows Trump Leading Harris By 1%

A new poll from The New York Times and Siena College that surveyed likely voters indicates the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is nearly evenly matched. While there is a margin of error of 3 percentage points, Trump is ahead of Harris in a 48% to 47% lead.

The figures are similar to the Times and Siena College’s July poll, which followed President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and Harris announcing her presidential campaign.

In the seven battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona — Harris is slightly leading or tied with Trump, according to the latest poll.

Further, 28% of likely voters claimed to want to know more about Harris, while, by contrast, just 9% were seeking to know more about Trump, the survey found. As such, Tuesday’s scheduled debate between both candidates presents a high-stakes opportunity for Harris to gain the support of additional voters, the Times noted.