NEW QUEEN OF BAROTSELAND ENTHRONED



…..She will be called Mooli IKOMA.



By Lubinda namukolo



The Queen of Barotseland is Mrs Sikena Likando Imwiko. The queen of Barotseland arrived yesterday in the afternoons in Lealui Royal village from imwambo royal village. She will be called moli IKOMA. Her full name is sikena likando imwiko.



She was taken to imwambo royal village for two days for approval and blessings from the first male king of barotseland mulena mboo muyunda. She takes the full roles as those of moli imwambo.



Though she was taken to imwambo royal village for approval and blessings she can not take the name of moli imwambo because we had moli imwambo who passed on in 2000- 2014.



She will now be called moli IKOMA but takes the same roles as that of moli imwambo.



In Lozi tradition libizo la moli imwambo aliyoliwi.



Ms Sikena Likando has lived with the Litunga for the past 23 years in the Palace as she was taken from salondo/makuku sounding villages in the Barotse plains.

She was taken to the Palace in Early 2001, and then, she was a virgin and she also has two children with his majesty. She did her both education in Lealui and Limulunga.



BBN