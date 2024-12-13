NEW REGISTRAR GENERAL VISITS NRC REGISTRATION CENTRES IN LUSAKA.



The new Registrar General at the Department of National Registration Passport and Citizenship (DNRPC), Davis Chakalanga, flanked by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Head of Public Relations, Collins Hikalinda, took time to visit the DNRPC offices to appreciate operational challenges.



The offices visited are the Boma office, Passport office, Chilenje, Matero and Kalingalinga sub-centres, where the Registrar General urged members of the public to utilize the sub-centres to avoid congesting Boma and Kabendekela house offices.



“The National identity card is an important document; hence, people should have access to issuance points,” he said.



Mr Chakalanga also expressed concern over thousands of uncollected Passports at the Passport Office and encouraged the owners to collect them.



He assured the clients found at the office that the department had sufficient passport booklets to ensure smooth production.



Ministry Head Public Relations Officer Collins Hikalinda dismissed misgivings over the authenticity of NRCs from the Matero office.



“We know that people doubt the validity of the documents from Matero”, he said. “We are here to tell you that as long as you engage people from DNRPC at the Matero office, the documents will be genuine.”



Mr Hikalinda also appealed to members of the public to be wary of scammers claiming to be agents working with DNRPC officers.



Members of the public found at the offices visited appreciated the efforts that the officers are making despite the challenges encountered.



They have appealed to the department to construct toilets and waiting shelters and reinforce personnel at the three sub-centers for effective service delivery.



The sub-DNRPC centres of Chilenje, Matero and Kalingalinga have less than seven officers attending to hundreds of citizens seeking their services



And commenting on staff reinforcement Mr. Chakalanga has assured that soon, more officers will be deployed to beef up the manpower so that service provision is not compromised.



The New Dawn Administration’s economic policies of Constituency Development Fund (CDF), cash for work and education policy have necessitated the increasing number of people obtaining NRCs.