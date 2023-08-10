NEW USAIN BOLT WITH ZAMBIAN ROOTS

Surinamese athlete Issam Asinga smashed the 100 meters Under 20 record.

At only 18 years old he has become the fastest athelete under 20 to run the 100 meters.

Young Asinga has got an interesting heritage.

Born in Atlanta, USA he is the son of Surinamese former athlete Tommy Asinga and Zambian former athlete Ngozi Mwanamwambwa who fan for Zambia at Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.

He is also the grandson to former politician and former Speaker of the Zambia National Assembly Amusaa Mwanamwambwa.

Asinga is already being tipped to be among the best racers in the world after breaking the world Under 20 record in only one of his first organised races.

The youngster is being coached by retired Zambian athlete Gerald Phiri.