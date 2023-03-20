New Vision Newspaper apologises to Antonio Mwanza over fake “CUT MY MANHOOD” story
PUBLIC APOLOGY:
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT & STAFF OF NEW VISON NEWSPAPER WISH TO TENDER AN UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY TO MR ANTONIO MWANZA OVER ITS PUBLICATION OF THE HEADLINE “CUT MY MANHOOD IF HH WINS”.
THE HEADLINE AND THE STORY WAS FALSE AS THERE WERE NO SUCH WORDS UTTERED. WE HAVE EQUALLY AGREED TO PAY FOR ALL LEGAL COSTS EMANATING FROM A DEFAMATION ACTION IN THE HIGH COURT FOR ZAMBIA WHICH HAS BEEN RESOLVED THROUGH CONSENT DATED 9th FEBRUARY, 2023 UNDER CAUSE NO.2019/HP/1797 SIGNED BY JUSTICE MRS MWIKISA EP
What a shame. Gutter journalism. How does a human being engage in this kind of lies?
The damage done to Mr. Mwanza’s reputation is enormous even with the apology.
Don’t publish fake news just for the sake of increasing readership. Now you see the consequences.
This was all part of the UPND campaign propaganda and lies. They just had to win those elections at any cost.
Now it is paying off. They can afford to pay damages with the profits they are making from selling our minerals in Mansa and Mkushi.