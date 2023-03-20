New Vision Newspaper apologises to Antonio Mwanza over fake “CUT MY MANHOOD” story

PUBLIC APOLOGY:

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT & STAFF OF NEW VISON NEWSPAPER WISH TO TENDER AN UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY TO MR ANTONIO MWANZA OVER ITS PUBLICATION OF THE HEADLINE “CUT MY MANHOOD IF HH WINS”.

THE HEADLINE AND THE STORY WAS FALSE AS THERE WERE NO SUCH WORDS UTTERED. WE HAVE EQUALLY AGREED TO PAY FOR ALL LEGAL COSTS EMANATING FROM A DEFAMATION ACTION IN THE HIGH COURT FOR ZAMBIA WHICH HAS BEEN RESOLVED THROUGH CONSENT DATED 9th FEBRUARY, 2023 UNDER CAUSE NO.2019/HP/1797 SIGNED BY JUSTICE MRS MWIKISA EP