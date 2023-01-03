New year drinking spree ends in defilement for Luanshya girl aged 13

After a sleep-over following a drinking spree to celebrate the start of a New Year, a 13 year old girl of Luanshya’s Buntungwa Overspill on the Copperbelt has been defiled and left with a painful private part.

In the company of her two friends, the trio went on a drinking spree and after the New Year cross-over, they met a man, only identified as James, who is said to have been proposing love to the juvenile.

The said James offered his place for the victim to rest after she got drunk and it was while she was asleep that James took advantage of her state, forcing himself on the 13 year old girl and in the process, leaving her with a painful private part.

Reporting the matter to Mabungo Police Post, a 36 year old bar lady within Luanshya said the daughter had informed her of what had happened during the sleep over.

According to Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba, the victim was issued with a medical report form and a docket opened.

He adds that the suspect is on the run and a manhunt has been launched.

CAPTION: File photo for illustration

Credit: Diamond TV