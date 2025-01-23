New York Attorney General Pledged to Fight Trump over “Unconstitutional Executive Order” on Birthright Citizenship

New York Attorney General Pledged to Fight Trump

Attorney General James Challenges What She Calls “Unconstitutional Executive Order” on Birthright Citizenship

AG James and Multistate Coalition Sue to Stop Implementation of Trump Administration’s Birthright Citizenship Executive Order

January 21, 2025

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she and a coalition of 18 states, as well as the City of San Francisco, are challenging President Donald Trump’s Executive Order ending birthright citizenship, in violation of the constitutional right given to all children born in the United States. Attorney General James and the coalition filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts seeking to stop the President’s unlawful action, which violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and will harm American children.

“The great promise of our nation is that everyone born here is a citizen of the United States, able to achieve the American dream,” said Attorney General James. “This fundamental right to birthright citizenship, rooted in the 14th Amendment and born from the ashes of slavery, is a cornerstone of our nation’s commitment to justice.”

“Our constitution is not open to reinterpretation by executive order or presidential decree. President Trump’s attempt to undermine the fundamental right to birthright citizenship is not just unconstitutional, it is profoundly dangerous. Today, we are suing to uphold the integrity of the U.S. Constitution and ensure the promise of birthright citizenship remains intact for all who are born here.”

Attorney General James and the coalition are seeking to invalidate the Executive Order and stop any actions taken to implement it. The states request immediate relief to prevent the Executive Order from taking effect through a Preliminary Injunction filed with the court.

Birthright citizenship dates back centuries to pre-Civil War America. Although the Supreme Court’s notorious decision in Dred Scott denied birthright citizenship to the descendants of slaves, the post-Civil War United States adopted the 14th Amendment to protect citizenship for children born in the country.

Attorney General James’ filing notes that the U.S. Supreme Court has twice upheld birthright citizenship, reinforcing it as the law of the land regardless of the immigration status of the baby’s parents.