Newcastle United’s CEO, Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis

Newcastle United announced on Friday that CEO Darren Eales will be stepping down due to a diagnosis of chronic blood cancer.

Eales, 52, joined the Premier League club in July 2022 after previously holding the role of President and Chief Executive at Atlanta United, a Major League Soccer team he helped establish in 2014.

Under his leadership, Newcastle achieved notable milestones, including their first domestic cup final appearance in 24 years, though they were defeated by Manchester United in the 2023 League Cup final.

The club also made a successful return to the Champions League last season.

“Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege, and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club’s exciting journey,” Eales said in a statement.

“However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritise my health and my family.

“In the short term, it will be business as usual in terms of running the club’s day-to-day operations, and I will give my full support to a transitionary period that will enable the board to carefully assess and appoint my successor.

“I’m proud of what we have collectively achieved, and I’m excited to see what’s ahead for everyone as the club builds towards a future of sustained success.”

Eales will continue to lead the club’s executive team until a successor is appointed, Newcastle said.