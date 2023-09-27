RON MWAMBWA IS AN EXTREMELY INCOMPETENT AUDITOR, CANNOT FUNCTION AS AUDITOR GENERAL- KAFWAYA

By Smart Eagles 🦅

PATRIOTIC Front PF Lunte Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has described the recently appointed auditor general Dr Ron Mwambwa as extremely incompetent.

Hon Kafwaya insisted that Dr Mwambwa is not only an over aged appointee but also a very incompetent one who has proven himself much less of an auditor.

Hon Kafwaya said that it is utterly shocking that President Hichilema would ignore the law by nominating for appointment an individual who is past the age of appointment to the office auditor general.

He implored the President to avoid bludgeoning the law with impunity in the running of his government as posterity will judge him very harshly.

Hon Kafwaya who is also PF aspiring presidential candidate said that the people of zambia shall not seat idle and allow the President to continue on the path of deliberately setting the law aside in the execution of his duties.

Hon Kafwaya who is an auditor by profession reiterated his position on Dr Ron Mwambwa and his incompetence and inability to function as auditor general.

He said that President Hichilema’s appointee’s track record as an auditor who even went on to serve as deputy auditor general of zambia before he retired is high questionable.