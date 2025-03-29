Newly appointed Minister of  Local Govt  still owes $60,000 he borrowed from a Chinese Lady – Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba
Appointing tainted officials
Before he is sworn-in, he should pay the Chinese Woman!
Newly appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gift Simuunza Sialubalo still owes $60,000 he borrowed from a Chinese Lady.
It is understood that he has never paid back!
We don’t want him to use CDF money to clear the old debt!
Bushe, there are no clean and credible young people or women in this Party who can occupy the vacant position?
Now your new job is to check who is owing who and how much?This Muamba guy is really confused.Real Zambians don’t behave like this guy.The fact that they not eating free money pains Muamba and his team.At your age find something to do so that you can contribute to the economy than hiding in USA.The fact that we know you are from Tanzania…you will never be appointed for any position in Zambia.For now keep on dreaming
I doubt if this old man can do better than Garry Nkombo. Garry fought hard for this party, and he genuinely loves to work for Zambians.
One fear is that one forbidden utterrence from this old man might sink UPND, so he must watch his mouth!
Really can he articulate issues like Garry?
This is a very toxic ministry it needs a vibrant man like Garry.
Is this really?
What happened?
Agreed. Surely of all the capable people to appoint in place of Mr. Nkombo the president appoints someone who even by his looks (no malice intended) does not look inspiring. This is a very disappointing appointment. What’s happening Mr. president? Please reconsider this appointment and appoint someone more capable not this one.