NEWLY APPOINTMENT PF LUSAKA PROVINCE YOUTH CHAIR “KK”SAYS GOOD-BYE

18th March 2022

Patriotic Front-PF Lusaka province Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda has stepped down, less than a month after he was appointed as Lusaka province Youth Chairperson under the former ruling Party.

Mr. Kaunda who has for many years defended a pro poor agenda was elected ward Councilor by the people of Matero Constituency in Lusaka under Mwembeshi ward 27 from 2016 to 2021.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Muvi tv news, Mr. Kaunda says he has decided to quit, reflect and be an observer of what is happening in the political space in the Country.

Meanwhile Mr. Kaunda “KK” has also thanked the general public and his party for the support accorded to him during his tenure.