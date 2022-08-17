NEWLY BORN BABY RESCUED FROM PIT LATRINE

A man of Lusaka’s Chazanga Compound has rescued a newly born baby which had been dumped into his pit latrine.

Julius Sakala narrates that around 05:00hrs on Tuesday he heard a sound of a crying baby in his toilet and when he went to investigate, he saw a leg sticking out from the latrine.

Sakala who pulled the baby from the latrine says it was easy to do so because the latrine is almost full.

He says the baby boy appeared to have been birthed in the morning before it was dumped in the latrine by its mother.

Meanwhile, the baby is currently on oxygen and being monitored by medical personnel at Matero Level One Hospital.