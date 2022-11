NEWLY REGISTERED TRUE APOSTOLIC CHURCH TO HAVE THEIR FIRST SERVICE THIS SUNDAY IN LUKULU DISTRICT

The Newest Denomination Called The True Apostolic Church TAC That Has Been Registered In Zambia, Will This Sunday 27th November 2022 Have Its First Ever Service At Ngweshi New Apostolic Church In Old Market Area Of Lukulu District In Western Province.

The True Apostolic Church TAC Is A Break Away From The New Apostolic Church (NAC).

The Breakaway Comes After The Approval By The Church’s Top Leadership To Start Ordaining Women In Priestly Ministerial Positions Next Year.

In Lukulu, Most NAC Members In The Central Business District Have Stopped Congregating In Large Numbers Amidst Misunderstandings Over The Same Matter.

Some Members Who Feel And Believe Ordaining Women Is Not Part Of The NAC’s Doctrine And Against The Bible Have Formed A Movement Called Defenders Of The True NAC Doctrine.

The Same Members From Across Zambia Have Now Registered Their Own Church In The Name Of True Apostolic Church.

