Brazil superstar and Al Hilal attacker, Neymar is reportedly in preliminary talks about joining a new club in the US.

According to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, Neymar is in preliminary discussions with three teams in the league. Of the three clubs, the only one with reportable interest was the Chicago Fire, a team that finished second-bottom in the league and just hired former United States men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter as their manager.

ESPN also reported that Inter Miami is not among the teams interested in signing the 32-year-old Brazilian winger.

Inter Miami’s new boss, Javier Mascherano, said that it would be ‘impossible’ to sign Neymar considering the restrictions MLS has in place.

Despite this, ESPN sources in Brazil say the winger still has hope of reforming the ‘MSN’ front line with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez with the Herons.

Neymar, 32, has endured a difficult spell with Al Hilal since joining the Saudi Arabian club from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 for a fee of $97.6 million. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while on international duty shortly after joining Al Hilal.

Neymar returned to the field in October, but a subsequent hamstring injury has kept him from making more of a contribution this season.

The Brazilian has made only seven league and cup appearances, and he scored one goal, in an AFC Champions League group stage match against Nassaji Mazandaran, on Oct. 3, 2023.

The former Barcelona star’s contract runs through June of 2025, meaning he can begin negotiating with other teams on a new contract.