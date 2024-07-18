Neymar reacts to Nico Williams after mimicking celebration at 2024 Euros

Ghanaian-born Spanish winger Nico Williams was thrilled to receive a response from Neymar after mimicking his celebration at Euro 2024.

Nico posted an image on Instagram of himself performing the celebration after scoring in the final. Neymar replied to the post with emojis that mirrored the celebration. Nico, excited by Neymar’s comment, responded by calling the Brazilian his ‘idol.’

In a previous interview with Mundo Deportivo, Nico mentioned that Neymar has been his inspiration since childhood.

“He is a big inspiration for me, the player I enjoyed watching most as a kid. I always tried to emulate his dribbles, even if they didn’t always come off. He is my idol, and I hope to achieve what he has achieved in my own way,” Williams earlier said.

Nico Williams was instrumental for Spain in their run to winning their fourth UEFA European Championship.

He scored in the 2-1 win in the final against England and won man-of-the-match, his second in the tournament.