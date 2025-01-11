Neymar reportedly received €101 million in wages from Al-Hilal despite playing only two games in 2024

‪Superstar footballer, Neymar reportedly received €101 million in wages from his Saudi’s club, Al-Hilal, despite playing only two games following injury-stricken year.

The former PSG star struggled for fitness, playing only two matches for the Saudi Pro League side before the end of the year.

In total, those two appearances yielded just 42 minutes of action but that didn’t stop him from banking his eye-watering wage package.

According to data from French outlet Foot Mercato, Neymar is believed to have been paid a whopping £84.6million (€101m) in 2024.

Meanwhile, Neymar has seen his transfer value take a sizeable hit.

By the end of 2024, his market value sat at around £12.6m according to Transfermarkt – a far cry from the £200m fee PSG paid for the forward back in 2017.

Neymar had finished 2023 with a value of around £37m, meaning he is the sixth-highest player for transfer value decrease across 2024, as per Transfermarkt data.

The report claimed the club has increasing doubts over the role Neymar could play in the final six months of the season, with his £130million-per-year deal due to expire at the end of the campaign.