Neymar ‘reveals playing with Kylian Mbappe at PSG was hell’

Brazilian football star, Neymar has reportedly sent a warning to his Brazil colleagues at Real Madrid regarding Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe and Neymar were teammates at Paris Saint-Germain from 2017 to 2023.

During that time they played 136 games together and won four Ligue 1 titles.

Mbappe left PSG this summer to join Real Madrid and has already scored four goals in six games for his new club.

However, reports claim that Neymar has described playing with Mbappe as ‘hell’ and ‘catastrophic’.

Neymar, who is now at Al-Hilal, reportedly warned Real Madrid’s Brazilian players about what playing Mbappe is like.

Journalist Cyril Hanouna stated that Neymar contacted the Brazilian players at Real Madrid to tell them about Mbappe.

Speaking on Europe 1, Hanouna said: ‘The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappe. Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappe to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell.’

There is a strong contingent of Brazilian players at Real Madrid, including Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick.