NGABWE TOWN COUNCIL SPENDS K5.2 MILLION ON A 3 KILOMETRE GRAVEL ROAD AS UPND SECRETARY GENERAL EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT

Honourable Batuke Imenda Writes ✍️✍️

I toured Ngabwe District in Central Province where the local authority has reportedly spent over K5.2 million on spot graveling of a 3 kilometre stretch of the Kabwe – Ngabwe road.

The amount is part of the K25,7 million 2022 Constituency Development Fund allocation.

I expressed displeasure with the verbal report presented by the Council Secretary, Clement Chisanga highlighting the usage of the fund which places Ngabwe as the worst performer in the province.

I called on the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to immediately consider instituting an audit of CDF at Ngabwe Town Council in order to correct the situation.

Ngabwe District Commissioner, Hector Silongwe informed me that works allegedly done on the road are not corresponding with the amount spent.

He indicated that K5.2 million was too much money compared to the amount of work done on the road in his district.

My appeal to all stakeholders is to ensure proper management and effective auditing of CDF to ensure accountability and tangible outcomes.

Hon.Batuke Imenda

UPND SECRETARY GENERAL