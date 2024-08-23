NGAMBELA MUKELA MANYANDO CONFIRMS RESIGNATION OF DR AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA AS SENIOR CHIEF OF NKEYEMA, KAOMA AND LUAMPA



The Ngambela of Barotseland has confirmed and accepted resignation of Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika.



Dr. Akashambatwa resigned today in the morning and handed over the instrument of power to Lubosi Imwiko II.



After the resignation, Ngambela Mukela Manyando fast-forward went to Radio Lififi, a Catholic Radio Station where he went to announce and denounce the royal man.



“Dr. Akashambatwa resigned because hr never followed tradition of our land. He abrogated our traditional norms and customs as guided when he was installed. ” Ngambela said.