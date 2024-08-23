NGAMBELA MUKELA MANYANDO CONFIRMS RESIGNATION OF DR AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA AS SENIOR CHIEF OF NKEYEMA, KAOMA AND LUAMPA
The Ngambela of Barotseland has confirmed and accepted resignation of Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika.
Dr. Akashambatwa resigned today in the morning and handed over the instrument of power to Lubosi Imwiko II.
After the resignation, Ngambela Mukela Manyando fast-forward went to Radio Lififi, a Catholic Radio Station where he went to announce and denounce the royal man.
“Dr. Akashambatwa resigned because hr never followed tradition of our land. He abrogated our traditional norms and customs as guided when he was installed. ” Ngambela said.
This sounds like he was forced to step down.
I’m sure he wanted to democratise the Kingdom. Chiefs and democracy dont go together. Chiefdoms come through spirits not ballots
Dr.Mbikisita Lewanika is a man of resignations. He is Mr.Always Right. He resigned as Science and Technology Minister in MMD, he resigned from Agenda for Zambia political party the party he formed, he also resigned from Tazara CEO, today he resigns from being as a traditional Chief.