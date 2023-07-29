Ng’andu Magande Cans Sellouts Who Have Shut Down Development Bank Of Zambia

By Ng’andu Magande

In 1974, we had established the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) as a special purpose vehicle for financing industrialisation. They borrowed heavily even for personal fancy projects until they had cleaned the bank’s capital.

In 1986, we had established Lima Bank (LM) as a special purpose vehicle for financing agricultural development. After they had borrowed heavily from LM until they cleaned its capital, they liquidated it, leaving thousands of small-scale farmers stranded with no source of finance.

In 2023, after realizing that their unpaid loans are still on the books of DBZ, they have closed (liquidated) the bank and decided to write-off huge accumulated debts.

When they could not find a bank to milk, they raided the government treasury, either directly or through the Citizens’ Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC). Has an ordinary Zambian got a chance to develop?