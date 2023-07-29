Ng’andu Magande Cans Sellouts Who Have Shut Down Development Bank Of Zambia

By Ng’andu Magande
In 1974, we had established the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) as a special purpose vehicle for financing industrialisation. They borrowed heavily even for personal fancy projects until they had cleaned the bank’s capital.
In 1986, we had established Lima Bank (LM) as a special purpose vehicle for financing agricultural development. After they had borrowed heavily from LM until they cleaned its capital, they liquidated it, leaving thousands of small-scale farmers stranded with no source of finance.
In 2023, after realizing that their unpaid loans are still on the books of DBZ, they have closed (liquidated) the bank and decided to write-off huge accumulated debts.
When they could not find a bank to milk, they raided the government treasury, either directly or through the Citizens’ Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC). Has an ordinary Zambian got a chance to develop?
He seems scared to tell the people responsible.
One can honestly get upset when commenting over this very annoying issue. These same people who over borrowed money meant for industrialization are still alive and some are facing other crimes of corruption.
These funds can be retrieved from their personal properties they choose to invest in. Why are they getting off the hook that easily.
This is very disappointing. We know the previous government gave these loans to people they worked with, knowing fully well they would not repay the loans. This is unacceptable.
Closing this bank is not enough. Let BOZ seek other means to sell of the assets of some of these indisciplined borrowsers and make some recoveries. Why are we refusing to be intelligent.
Does it mean when politicians borrow they can walk away from their obligations and hope the debt is cancelled. This same stupid mentally is now extended on a national scale. We need to stop this foolishness and taking citizens for granted.
We want reasonable answers and not letting crooks go free without being made to answer for their actions. Besides are these same borrowers not still exiting , and probably borrowing other loans as well from other banks. How does this even work? How can a bad debtor in one bank be able to access other big loans from other banks when they are a risk.
There is too much corruption with these Politically exposed persons it’s sickening. We are tired of these crooks.
Ba UPND, sort this mess out properly. We want the money back at all costs. Don’t pretend you can not recover these funds. Some of these people are on record boasting about how much money they have to afford to build buildings the can not afford.
Please don’t tempt us.